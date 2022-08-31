Ensure transparency: Delhi LG instructs Directorate of Vigilance

After going through a presentation made by the secretary, vigilance detailing work procedure, complaint management system, manpower management, performance audit, information management system and status of cases among others, Delhi Lt. Governor V K Saxena issued detailed instructions for ensuring efficiency, transparency and effectiveness in the functioning of the department. The Chief Secretary was also present in the meeting.

The LG was reviewing the working of the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV).

Taking note of various violations and procedural lapses that had come to the fore recently in the Excise, Education, Public Works Department, etc., the LG asked the Chief Secretary to issue an office memorandum for creating awareness about the Rules/Regulations pertaining to Tender/Purchases/Procurement of Goods & Services and forewarn all employees that any deviation or violation of these would invite exemplary action under relevant rules.

Saxena called for strict adherence to the timelines as prescribed by the CCS (CCA Rules, 1965) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) manual and issued instructions to ensure that the prescribed timelines are stuck to in initiation of disciplinary proceedings once the complaint is received and verified, inquiry is completed as per timeline and conclusion of disciplinary proceedings are done as per schedule.

This, he said, will ensure not only deterrence but also help avoid unnecessary harassment. The LG also directed the Vigilance Department to process the requests of investigating agencies like Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made under Section 17(A) and Section (19) of Prevention and Corruption Act, 1988 in a time-bound manner.

Stressing that the suspension of an official pending inquiry cannot be an exercise in perpetuity, he asked the DoV to review all suspension cases on merit within one month. Flagging instances of inordinate delay in investigation by ACB/DoV, the LG said that such delays defeat the very cause of justice and asked for all such cases to be reviewed within a month. In this regard, he also instructed for framing a mechanism of online complaints, which should be processed and disposed within one month in accordance with a proper checklist/SOP.

Instructing for expediting the commissioning of software for Vigilance Information Management System being developed by NIC, Shri Saxena asked for the process of receipt and issue of vigilance report for promotions, empanelment, deputation and sensitive posting of officials, to be made online. In this regard, he instructed for speedy identification of ‘sensitive posts’ in each and every department and ensured timely rotation of manpower on such posts.

The LG directed that Performance Audit of Departments and Public Services of the Government be undertaken on a regular basis and the panel of retired officers for departmental inquiry be reviewed with the aim of enhancing it by empanelling capable officers.

The LG also instructed the officials to ensure that ‘e-office’ is implemented and made functional in the DoV by 02nd October, 2022