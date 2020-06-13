Two of the West Bengal government-run universities feature in the list of top 10 universities of Centre’s listing of top Indian Universities.

The state minister of Department of Higher Education, School Education & Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee in a tweet said, “I am extremely proud to state that two WB Government-run universities, Jadavpur University at 5th and Calcutta University at 7th, have featured in the Centre’s ranking of top Indian universities. This serves as a testament to the quality education available to the youth in Bengal.”

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the ranking on June 11, 2020 in which the Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list of best colleges in India.

IISc, Bangalore, JNU and BHU remained at the top three positions in the best universities list.

In the ranking, a total of 3,771 unique institutions had offered themselves for the “Overall”, category-specific or domain-specific rankings for the India Rankings 2020.