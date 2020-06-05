The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims Examinations will be held on October 4, the Commission has announced on Friday.

According to the latest schedule announced by the Commission, the UPSC Mains will be held in January. The main examination has been scheduled for January 8, 2021.

The prelims exams usually held in May-June and the Mains in October followed by an interview in January. But the schedule was shaken due to the attack of coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the interview of candidates for 2019 was also pending due to the Covid-19 attack.

UPSC said that the personality test of candidates selected in last year’s civil services examination to resume from July 20.

“With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission’s meeting on June 5, 2020,” said UPSC in a notice available on the official website.

The UPSC exams are conducted for the recruitment of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) among others.