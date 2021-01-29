Ukulele, a small guitar-like instrument especially opted-for by beginners, seemed to be a popular choice for music enthusiasts and hobbyists, says Kadence, a leading music instrument brand.

A ukulele is easy to carry, cost-effective and simple instrument which makes it an ideal choice for beginners. It can be a travel partner and a way to destress.

According to the sale figures shared with IANS, Kadence sold around 50,000 units of the Ukulele between January to December 2019. The number tripled to over 1,50,000 within the same time frame in 2020 in one year. The buyer base varied from youngsters, parents, working professionals and even retired elder people looking to give their lives a musical touch.

People between the ages of 20-60 years not only bought the instrument but also learnt it during the pandemic. Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Goa have seen the maximum rise in the sales of Ukulele, the brand told IANSlife.

2020 has been a difficult year for all of us but it also gave everyone an opportunity to explore new hobbies and discover new interests. We at Kadence, strongly believe that music should be a part of everyone’s daily life. In 2020 we registered a huge rise in the sales of Ukulele since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s still continuing, Siddhartha Jhunjhunwala, Founder & Director, Kadence told IANSlife.

“The rise in sales highlights the popularity of this instrument made famous by Kadence as we are the only brand in the country manufacturing ukuleles for the indian consumer. We have recently set up our first manufacturing unit in India based out of Bangalore to attend to this high demand of ukuleles. The new unit will manufacture ukuleles customised as per the preferences and pattern of demand by our customers in India to provide a hassle free and more cost effective product.

“The instrument has always been around but during the pandemic it gained its popularity. With just four strings, Ukulele has an easier level of learning. Anyone can actually start playing a song on Ukulele within a month. The instrument has also become a favourite among some big names of the entertainment industry like Shreya Ghosal, A R Rahman, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and many more. Ukulele, as an instrument has a very trendy look and feel to it which makes it even more popular among the people,” says Jhunjhunwala.