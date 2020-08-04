Odisha government has decided to impart online training to teachers to hone their skill as part of the government’s initiative the quality of virtual teaching.

The five day online training programme will begin from August 4, said Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash adding that two teachers each from 101 ‘Utkarsh’ schools will attend the online training programme. Besides, one teacher each from Plus II colleges in different districts will also participate in the training.

Expressing concern over zero-result in 10th matric examination in 31 high schools, he said “I will talk to the school heads in video conferencing. The discussions will be based on the school’s strength, background of the students and the reason behind such disappointing results”.

The verification of answer sheets of Plus II exams will continue unaffected, Minister Das said.

The results of Plus II Science and Commerce are expected to be declared by the third week of August while Arts and vocational streams results are likely to be announced by August-end, he said.

He said that the notification for Plus II admission will be published soon. Officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha will visit 20 districts for spot verification of higher secondary schools/junior colleges on the steps being taken by the educational institutions for fulfilment of the conditions of recognition.

The DHSE officials will inspect 67 higher secondary schools spread over 20 districts.