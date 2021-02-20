The Scindia School Gwalior will conduct Scindia School Aptitude Analysis (SAA) on 27th February 2021. This test will for fresh admissions for the academic year 2021/22.

The SAA will be held on all the last Saturday’s of the month till the month of July 2021. The test will be conducted in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow & Gwalior. Boys wishing to seek admission in the school may apply for the test on the school’s website https://www.scindia.edu/admission-procedure/.

The SAA seeks to assess the student’s ability in Mathematics, English, Hindi and General Awareness. The test is open to students of class V, VI, VII and VIII. The applicant should not be more than eleven /twelve /thirteen years of age respectively as of 1st of January 2021.

Students of class IX and X will be granted admission subject to vacancy. The SAA’s are exclusive exams for students seeking admission in The Scindia School.

Commenting on the same Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal, The Scindia School said, “Our school believes in the overall development of its students by blending modern teaching techniques while retaining and imparting core Indian values and traditions. A highly motivated and competent faculty, state of the art facilities and our ethos is the perfect recipe to shape young minds and bodies to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The Scindia School, Gwalior, is affiliated with the CBSE curriculum and selects students strictly based on merit & availability of seats.