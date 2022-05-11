School education to focus on enhancing technology friendly infrastructure

School education in the year 2022 will focus on enhancing the infrastructure that is technologically friendly, say education experts.

Talking to the Statesman, Aman Mittal, Vice-President, Lovely Professional University (LPU) said in the present times of pandemic, online education has proven to be a boon for the parents and students.

He said for instructors and their institutions, the online classroom and technology-infused training have opened up a world of possibilities. Many teachers are instantly aware of the increased flexibility in their teaching schedule, he said.

“Students may be able to see live or recorded copies of lectures through platforms. This benefit for students might be appreciated by teachers. The flexibility of teachers to accommodate varied learning styles may be enhanced by the online nature of these courses. Advanced students may be given extra learning resources and challenges in order to encourage them to go deeper into the content without disrupting the rest of the class,” Mittal said.

Another education expert, Maninder Singh Bajwa, CEO and Founder, iScuela said, “Finally, 2022 will be the first active year where our education system will start inching towards applying the New Education Policy, with loads of new initiatives coming to life, aimed at experiential learning, improving foundational literacy and numeracy skills and more.”

Sharing his views on the future of smart class education in the country, Bajwa said smart classes were seen as setups which were primarily computers connected to projectors or smart TVs.

“These setups were majorly used by teachers to play animated videos covering various topics included in the curriculum. This will however change going forward! A smart class is not just supposed to be a class to watch videos but a class which is made engaging and interactive using technology,” Bajwa said.

“We will see increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring your own devices) models being adopted in schools, where students will consume content delivered by the teacher and then students will experience and engage with the content on their devices individually and also in a peer to peer setting. There will be takeaways from these smart classes in the form of activities and projects that students will get delivered on their devices to be performed by them at their own time,” Bajwa added.

Elaborating further on school education, Kiran Dham (CEO & HR Head – Globus Infocom Limited) said that the year 2022 will encourage vernacular learning mechanisms, especially after the NEP 2022 wherein the Government has put more focus on adding regional languages in the curriculum. “This will encourage students to participate more in subjects as they would be able to learn better in their own regional language,” Dham said.

“This year education should not only remain theory based but more employable. The digital tools, techniques and resources would encourage learners to come to classrooms,” Dham further said.

Another education expert, Kanhaiya Kumar, founder and CEO, Schoolcanvas.com said in the year 2022, school education will become more technologically advanced and will focus on enhancing the infrastructure that is technologically friendly.

“It is projected that school automation would become the new standard. With the support of a centralized database system, this technology plays a significant part in seamless school management by lowering the chances of data entry redundancy. As a result, the pupils have access to better educational opportunities. Parents can also obtain real-time updates on their child’s school progress and activities. Schools have been able to go paperless in the purest sense because of this cutting-edge innovation,” Kumar said.