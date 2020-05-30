Punjab School Education Board on Friday declared results students of class V, VIII and Matriculation on Friday on the basis of grading system.

The results have been uploaded on PSEB’s official website

www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com.

Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla told that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of Continous

Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

The cabinet minister said that the PSEB will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement and other additional subjects at Matriculation level as these students are not covered under CCE criteria.

The cabinet minister informed that the datesheet for the open school, golden chance, improvement and additional subject examinations will also be uploaded on the board’s website soon. He added that after reviewing the situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Punjab, the datesheet of XII examinations will also be released soon.

Singla said that these results have been declared as per the directions and recommendations of Cheif Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He said that there is no provision of CCE for open school students nor other categories due to which they will have to undergo the examinations.

Singla said that the education department would ensure a safe environment while taking the examinations of the students in the view of Covid-19 spread. He added that Punjab Government is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and PSEB will conduct examinations only after the government will allow them for student activities in the schools.