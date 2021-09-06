PM Modi to announce measures for school development and to facilitate education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch a slew of initiatives aimed at school development and facilitating education among visually and hearing impaired at the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parav or Teachers’ Festival on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will launch Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning). He will also launch ‘Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired)’.

School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development) will also be launched by Prime Minister Modi at the inaugural conclave of the Shikshak Parv tomorrow, according to a note from the Prime Minister Office here.

The conclave is being organized as part of the ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’. The theme of this year’s ‘Shikshak Parv’ is: “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India”.

The celebration of Shikshak Parv, according to the PMO note, “will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.”

Union Minister of State for education Dr Subhash Sarkar will be present at the inaugural event of the Shikshak Parv.