Odisha professor gets environmental excellence award

The ESDA Environmental Excellence Award for 2021 instituted by the Delhi-based Environment and Social Development Association (ESDA) has been presented to Prof. Shishira Kanta Behera, Professor at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS), faculty of agricultural sciences of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here.

The award was presented to Prof. (Dr.) Behera, presently Director (Research, Consultancy, and Placement) at the institute, in recognition of his outstanding and remarkable contribution in the field of irrigation engineering and groundwater management systems.

He was bestowed with the award at the World Environment Summit 2021 organised by ESDA at Delhi from October 1 to 3.