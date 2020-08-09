Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, in Himachal Pradesh has extended the last date for admissions for all its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

The decision has been taken in view of COVID 19. The last date for online submission of application forms for admission to Undergraduate Programmes- BSc (Hons) Horticulture/Forestry/B Tech Biotechnology, for both normal and self-financing seats has been extended till 15 August, 2020.

The last date for online submission of admission forms for MSc/ MBA (Agribusiness), MBA General and PhD have also been extended till 20th August. An official release here said the varsity this time will not be conducting an entrance test to fill the normal seats of Under Graduate programmes.

The basis of admission for UG normal seats shall be merit drawn on basis of marks obtained at 10+2 level examination in four subjects-English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Mathematics plus weightage of participation in sports/ NCC, NSS, scouting, co-curricular activities (if any).

The release said the candidates have been advised to download the counselling Performa from the university website and fill it as per the instructions mentioned on it.

Those students who want to be considered for both normal as well as self-financing seats need to fill two separate Performas. A single page pdf file must be created, containing scanned filled counselling Performa along with legible documents mentioned in the checklist as provided in the counselling Performa.

For normal seats: the scanned pdf file must be sent through email to [email protected] m on or before 18th August, 2020. For self-financing seats: the scanned pdf file must be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 20th August, 2020. Every candidate must submit the duly filled counselling proforma in order to be considered for the admission, the varsity release said.