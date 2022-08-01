“MentorKart has created a one-of-a-kind industry mentoring programme for university students, regardless of their major or desired job role,” CEO of Mentorkart Ashish Khare

Mr. Ashish Khare, Chief Executive Officer & founder of technology based mentoring platform, Mentorkart speaks about his venture and how it is offering Job Guarantee programmes to the students.

Here are the excerpts:-

Kindly brief about MentorKart, how it is making students future ready?

MentorKart is a technology based mentoring platform that brings the best mentors from India and abroad from different walks of life to handhold a student in their respective field of study.

Through the best of industry veterans, educational gurus, specific domain experts and entrepreneurs we aim to unlock the potential of students, young professionals, and early-stage entrepreneurs and help them achieve their professional goals and overall career development, along with guaranteed industry placements. At MentorKart we focus on three key services:

For Students: MentorKart has created a one-of-a-kind industry mentoring programme for university students, regardless of their major or desired job role. With the help of these programmes, We provide holistic support to the youth to enhance their skills and help them meet the industry expectations . Currently focusing on 15+ Industry Job roles in Tech , Non-Tech and Management domain

For Young Professionals: The young professional programme is designed to assist industry professionals in the technology, non-technology, and management domains in achieving their career goals by providing them with Mentorship from experienced mentors from across the world.

For Early-Stage Entrepreneurs: Through Early-Stage Entrepreneurship programme we assist founders and their management teams in developing, refining, and executing their business strategy, as well as monitoring and guiding them to achieve their goals.

2. How MentorKart is leveraging Job Guarantee programmes to the students?

MentorKart’s Job Guarantee programme was started in April 2022 which is essentially made for different job tasks. Under the job guarantee programme students can pay the course fees to MentorKart after being placed at an organisation. After setting your goal through one on one mentoring, the MentorKart team will schedule an interactive live training from exceptional mentors in the industry, post that they will be screened for interviews, and receive complete placement support until they find a job.

3.How many students and mentors are part of MentorKart?

We started MentorKart with a mission to reduce the academia-industry gap and make the youth, and the industry future-ready with the help of mentorship from experienced industry mentors and coaches. Since inception we have trained and placed more than 75K Students which were a part of our platform with the guidance from 500 mentors. We have already partnered with more than fifty universities including Noida International University, DIT University, Roorkee Institute of Technology, Sharda University, and other renowned universities across the country.Through our continuous effort we intend to bring more than 200 campuses on board by the year FY2023.

4.What is the future funding plan of MentorKart?

MentorKart has aggressive expansion plans for onboarding more Mentors , partners Universities across Tier2 and Tier3 cities. To achieve this we plan to start with 50 study centres across India by FY 2023. As we are primarily focused on the B2C market hence we are looking to make at least 5K placed in a company thus generating employment and revenue BY FY 2023.

In addition, we have received $360,000 in funding from well-known angel investors such as Startup Buddy, Let’s Venture, and several other HNIs and in the next 6 months we will be planning another round of funding to achieve the net revenue of Rs. 7.5 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023.