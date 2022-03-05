IIT Roorkee students to use ARIES facilities for higher studies, projects

In a move that will encourage various top institutions to collaborate and facilitate the advancement of knowledge on the basis of reciprocity, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) on Saturday signed an agreement paving way for IITR students to do projects utilizing ARIES facilities.

“Students of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) will soon be able to participate in joint Ph.D. programmes and IIT Roorkee students can do projects on the ongoing activities at ARIES utilizing the various existing and upcoming facilities at ARIES,” a ministry of Science and Technology note here stated.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between ARIES, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) for academic cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the ministry note further said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, ARIES Dipankar Banerjee said, “ARIES will facilitate to host scientific instrument(s) from IIT Roorkee for mutual benefits of faculties and students of both the institutions.”

Director IIT Roorkee Ajit K Chaturvedi said, “The aim of this partnership is to bring the researchers of IIT Roorkee and ARIES closer to each other so as to use their respective strengths to jointly address interesting scientific and engineering problems.”

ARIES is one of the leading research institutes specializing in observational astronomy and astrophysics, solar physics, and atmospheric sciences. The main research interests of the Astronomy & Astrophysics division are in solar, planetary, stellar, galactic, and extra-galactic astronomy including stellar variabilities, X-ray binaries, star clusters, nearby galaxies, quasars, and inherently transient events like supernovae and highly energetic gamma-ray bursts.

ARIES also hosts three existing optical telescopes 3.6m DOT (India’s largest), 1.3m DFOT and 1.04m ST, and the upcoming 4m ILMT along with a 206.5 MHz ST Radar.

IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country, the Ministry note said.