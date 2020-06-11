Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee secured the 1st position among IITs in the Citations per Faculty parameter in the QS World University Rankings 2021 published on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

The Institute secured the first position among IITs in the International Students parameter also.

The high score (92.7) on citations per faculty puts IIT Roorkee in the league of the top 20 universities worldwide and reflects the high impact research carried out by faculty in their respective research areas.

QS Rankings classified IIT Roorkee as a ‘Historic’ Public Institution with ‘Very High’ focus in ‘Research Intensity’ as the strongest indicator for the Institute.

Overall, IIT Roorkee has retained its national and global rank as in the previous year. It is ranked 6th among IITs and 383 globally.

Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “We are glad on securing the 1st position among IITs in the citations per faculty score. It is the result of dedication and the high priority on research placed by faculty members and students of the institute.”

The QS World University Rankings has been recognized as one of the most influential rankings of the top universities around the world.

It has six criteria with different weights that are summed up to get the results, viz. Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty, and International Students.