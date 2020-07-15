Department of Management Studies (DoMS), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organized the CK Prahalad Memorial Lecture, online, that witnessed discussions on the Indian economy.

The lecture witnessed participation of over 400 delegates including students, educationists and corporate professionals. The objective of the initiative was to recognize and commemorate the contribution of Prof CK Prahalad, a renowned business thinker, and give a direction to tackle the current distressed economic scenario for a progressive society.

Prof Prahalad is widely acclaimed for Base of the Pyramid studies, an area of research that explores how businesses should adopt sustainable growth while playing a role in alleviating poverty.

The highlight of the lecture was the keynote session titled “Economics in the post-COVID scenario’ addressed by Dr KV Subramianian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India. Dr Subramanian is armed with extensive knowledge and expertise in economic policy, banking and corporate governance.

His lecture shared strategic insights on the role of the Indian economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis and stressed the significance of ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat.’ He also elucidated on the contribution of Indian scriptures such as Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Upanishads in strengthening the foundation of economic principles. He also endorsed the idea of Prof Prahlad that fortune can be attained when we work for the lowermost level of the economic pyramid.

The lecture also exhibited the flexibility of the education system and underscored the significance of digital media in fostering a learning culture.