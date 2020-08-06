International Institute of Information Technology,Bhubaneswar, has achieved 91% placements of its pass outs in the year 2019-20 .

The progress of the institute was reviewed by the Board of Governors ( BoG) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here today.

Tripathy emphasised on scaling up of research and specialization eco-system in the institute. Director, IIIT Prof Gopal Nayak said, “The Institute is successfully running the innovative methodologies like Self Learning course Self development course and Coding competition. A self-learning course is introduced in each semester. The students pick a subject, study on their own and write a personal learning paper”.

Prof Ajit Kumar Das, Registrar, IIIT informed the Board “IIIT Team of Students occupied Top Rank in Google Online Marketing Challenge of the current year.

Thousands of teams consisting over 1,00,000 students from 100 countries participated in the Challenge. A five member team of IIIT consisting of the students namely Dhairya Mehta , Sambit Mohapatra , Shraddha Padhihari, Bhabya Mohanty and Sneha Batabyal topped the rankings.

Twenty six notable companies including Microsoft, McKinsey, Visa, Dell, Turtlement and Amazon have visited the IIIT campus during the year 2019-20 for campus recruitment. The pass outs have been offered appointment on an average scale of 4.85 lakhs. The maximum salary offer from the company has been Rs 41 lakhs per year.

The BoG examined the finances and was informed that IIIT, Bhubaneswar has grown to a self sustaining institute State government is providing grant for capital intensive infrastructural development.