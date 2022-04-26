IGNOU should become ‘knowledge centre of World’: Education Minister

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said IGNOU should become the knowledge centre of the world.

Addressing the 35th convocation of IGNOU, he called for leveraging technology to reach the unreached.

The Minister said today’s convocation at IGNOU is a big confidence booster as it reflects the immense possibilities of the innovative pedagogy of the university. He said IGNOU has emerged as modern-day Lord Hanuman in taking education and learning to the remotest

corners and to the poorest.

Pradhan said the 21st century is the century of knowledge. “If we want to establish India as a knowledge-based economic superpower, we must ensure a paradigm shift in our education landscape,” the Minister said.

“NEP2020 is a step towards transforming our education and skills landscape,” he said.

The Minister said technology is the new equaliser. “We must ensure empowerment of our population through innovation, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid and also ensure that education reaches the unreached,” he said. The Minister said Digital University and other e-learning initiatives are steps in that direction.