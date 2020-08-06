HP University on Wednesday announced to conduct Undergraduate final year examinations from 17 August at 134 examination centres across the state which had been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

HP University Controller of Examination J S Negi said the eagerly awaited final year papers of about 37,000 students of BA, B.Sc, B. Com would be conducted under strict provisions of standard operating procedure issued by the Union Home Affairs ministry.

He further said that the students will have the choice to appear very near to their home but subject to the confirmation from the college regarding the stream such as Science, Arts and Commerce and only after this, students can appear in the Center of their choice.

“All the principals of the colleges have been directed by the Higher Education department and the University to conduct these examinations carefully and cautiously in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.