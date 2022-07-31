How to write a PhD thesis?

The thesis is a monograph, i.e., a self-contained piece of work, authored exclusively by the Ph.D. candidate. It sets forth a particular problem that the candidate has worked on, under the guidance of one or more academic advisors. Dr.Loviraj Gupta, Pro vice chancellor& Head, Lovely Faculty of Technology and Sciences, Lovely Professional University.

Good quality and a worthy Ph.D. thesis highlight without a shadow of a doubt the unique and novel contribution to the field of study that research scholar has pursued. Compilation of years of research work into a thesis is an intriguing task. It demands significant attention and focus.

While writing a thesis, researchers may fall victim to a problem of temptation to overcomplication, i.e. they try to make their research work sound excessively technical and as impressive as possible which can lead to superfluous verboseness.

The audience who lacks familiarity with the technical and complex jargon may get certainly distracted. So, A research scholar must ensure his work done is comprehended by a layperson quite well. As quoted by Albert Einstein: “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

As a researcher, you are always tackling tough, intricated interwoven ideas and terminologies which can get quite convoluted. This can usually lead to over-complicated sentences, which can sometimes distract the reader. So, be clear about each sentence and every paragraph which is very important for making the person feel that he is worthy of a Ph.D. Each paragraph and sentence must have a distinct purpose without weaving excessive unwanted stuff into it.

All the chapters in the thesis should be flawlessly connected with coherence without any discontinuity in the flow. Each chapter should project the objectives clearly in a descriptive manner and should be well integrated. For accomplishing this, chapters need to be meticulously organized and linked together effectively.

The most significant aspects of a thesis or dissertation are the accurate formulation of the aims and objectives. The aims and the objectives will thus establish the scope, strength, and direction that your research will eventually take. An effective set of aims and objectives will draw attention to your research and provide your reader with a clear understanding, with your aims specifying ‘what’ is to be achieved, and the objectives signifying ‘how’ it will be achieved.

A fantastic way to polish your research objectives is to follow the SMART criteria. The SMART terminology has been in use in the project management domain. The objectives thus defined by the candidate need to be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-constrained.

As you are contributing something new to the field. So, you need to make sure that your understanding of the literature is clear and the gaps that you are filling or the new ideas and new problems that you are solving should be clear and presented well.

The first part of the thesis is the Introduction. An Introduction is a section of the thesis where you will set up the scene and get narrower and more specific about your area of research and then gradually introduce your problem by identifying the gaps you are intending to fill with your work. Later introduce a kind of a teaser to the rest of your thesis. In the introduction, you talk about the techniques used and the results derived in a crisp and precise manner without going into many details.

You must make sure your logic is flawless when someone goes from the results to discussion and then to a conclusion. Also, you must have robust discussions with people in and outside your field.

Most of the time the formatting options are under-used. Use bullet points or boxes to pinpoint and highlight the key points of discussion. It’s all about making the reader or the examiner feel connected and comfortable as they navigate through your Ph.D. thesis. The organization of your thesis document makes a huge difference to hold someone’s attention to feel and experience the journey you have toured in past years.