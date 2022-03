A Goan student, Rupal Gosavi caught in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at Goa’s Dabolim international airport on Tuesday.

Gosavi, who was studying at the Ternopil National Medical University in Ternopil, Ukraine, had reached New Delhi earlier on Tuesday via a rescue flight from Romania.

“We were contacted by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and assured safe passage,” Gosavi told reporters at the Goa airport.

Gosavi was received at the airport by state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho.