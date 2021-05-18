FORE School of Management, New Delhi invites applications for its 15 months’ Full Time PGDM (Executive) management Programme for batch 2021-22 . The programme is approved by AICTE.

The Executive programme offers professional and personal development along with new skills like Data Analytics & AI, Design Thinking, FinTech, Venture Capital, M&A, etc. Classes shall commence from July 2021. The programme includes a complimentary international immersion programme and a 3 Months Project after completion of 12 Months Classroom training.

Graduates with a minimum of 3 years’ duration (50% marks) and a minimum of 5 years work experience & having a valid score of CAT/XAT/GMAT/Other AICTE approved All India tests for applying to the programme. Scores of CAT 2017 – 2020 / XAT 2018 – 2021 Or GMAT taken after September 1, 2016, will be considered may apply online http://executive-pgdm.fsm.ac.in/.

Apply online http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/

FORE School is located in heart of New Delhi, ranked 43 in NIRF Ranking 2020 is accredited by SAQS.

For more information write to – [email protected] or call on 011-41242415, 26569996.