Delhi University releases fourth list

The much-awaited Delhi University special list or fourth cut-off list was released on Saturday, with unreserved category seats already filled-in some much sought-after colleges like the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists.

In total DU has 70,000 seats for its undergraduate courses. Since the first cut-off list was declared on October 1, a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees.

At the Hansraj College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category.

The Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy after the first cut-off list but it was opened under the special list with a cut-off of 97.75 per cent.

The minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25 per cent. Admission to all other courses at the college has been closed.