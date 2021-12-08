CII, ITC join hands to provide job opportunity to students after Class XII

Around 200 students who have passed 12th standard will get job opportunities as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and ITC with EHL group have joined hands to offer Swiss professional diploma in hospitality.

Across four luxury properties — ITC Maurya, New Delhi, ITC Sonar and ITC Royal, Bengal, ITC Maratha, Mumbai and ITC Grand Chola, Chennai — 50 students will be taught at each hotel. CII has assured 100 per cent placement to those who successfully complete the ‘VET by EHL’ , an 18-month professional diploma that is recognised by all major hospitality chains worldwide.

CII executive director Sougata Roy Choudhury said, “At CII, we intend to address the need of the Indian hospitality industry for skilled, globally benchmarked talent. Hence this partnership with the 127-year-old EHL Group, which is ranked as the best hospitality and leisure management school in the world. We also wanted to partner with stalwarts of Indian hospitality to impart training to the students, and ITC Hotels was the natural choice.”

ITC hotels talent management vice president Nilesh Mitra said, “This programme provides students from across the country with a splendid opportunity to skill and reskill themselves with an international curriculum closer to home and contribute to the immense hospitality and tourism potential of the state. This Swiss Professional Diploma programme will place them on par, if not above, with students from leading hospitality schools, with benefits of on-the-Job training.”

Aman Aditya Sachdev, director, regional head at EHL advisory services for South Asia, Middle East, Myanmar said, “The VET by EHL programme is based on principles of the world-renowned Swiss Competency Framework. It has been developed over a two-year period by EHL subject matter experts and faculty members, with global industry feedback. The objective is to prepare the youth for frontline job roles in hospitality at global standards. Students of the program in India will be at a significant advantage with future employers, in global mobility and in career progression.