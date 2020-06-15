Due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, the Indian Institute of Charted Accounts (ICAI) on Sunday comes up with an ‘opt-out’ scheme under which the students who were scheduled to give exams in May 2020 cycle can go for November 2020 cycle without loss of attempt.

“The students (who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle) shall be allowed to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to next examination i.e. November 2020 examination cycle,” the ICAI said.

ICAI is committed to serving even if one student wishes to appear in examination scheduled from 29th July 2020, still considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of mitigating the anxiety and hardships of students, it has been decided to provide an OPT-OUT option to students,” the ICAI said.

The Institute further notified, “in this case, the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled / not counted. The student will be required to apply afresh for November 2020 Examination cycle at the relevant time. His / Her Examination fees will be adjusted and differential fees, if any, will only be charged (In case he/she has filled the form for May 2020 exams for one group only and in November 2020 exams cycle, he/she opts to appear in both groups, then, he/she will be required to pay the differential fees).”

For those who are willing to appear for the May 2020 cycle examination which is scheduled to commence from July 29, the institute has arranged proper facilities with precautions related to COVID-19.

“Thermal scanning, hands’ sanitization, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing at all times, following Government guidelines, etc. for the examinees/centre functionaries will be taken care of during the conduct of Chartered Accountant Examination,” it said.

The institute further said that once a candidate takes the ‘opt-out’ option then he/she cannot shift to the next cycle.