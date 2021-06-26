Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s largest urban conglomerate and the capital city, on Friday bagged two more awards in the India Smart City Awards Contest (IASC) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) during the Sixth Anniversary Celebration of Smart City Mission, AMRUT and PMAY (Urban).

The awards, referred to as IASC-2020 in official parlance, were declared this afternoon by MoHUA in New Delhi in which all 100 Smart Cities participated.

Two of the major projects of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) i.e. Socially Smart Bhubaneswar and city’s unified citizen service portal Bhubaneswar.Me were the prize winners in Social Aspects and Governance Categories.

While the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar was adjudged the second best in Social Aspects Category, Bhubaneswar.Me was adjudged third under Governance Category. While Tirupati and Tumakuru got the first and third places in the Special Projects Category, under Governance Vododora and Thane were adjudged first and second respectively.

“We have bagged these awards with our innovations and ideas and in future the city will come up with more such citizen-centric projects. The Smart City Project works will be expedited and I hope in future we will win more such awards during Smart City Challenge”, Smart City Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.