Taliban’s decision to ban girls’ education, concerns UNHCR

The closure of secondary schools for Afghan girls has raised concerns in the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR). The UN body is also concerned for the safety of Afghan girls. Concerns are mounting as Afghan women are not being allowed to work and get an education while their safety is compromised. “Afghan girls are facing restrictions on travel, work, education, besides their deteriorating safety situation in the country,” said The UN agency.

The envoys and representatives of the European Union, US, and the European countries in a joint statement have said that the international aid to Kabul will depend on Afghanistan’s ability to ensure access to education for girls at all levels. In the same joint statement by the envoys and representatives of the EU, the US, and the European countries reiterated that international aid to Afghanistan depends not only on Kabul’s ability to ensure the easy access to education to the Afghan girls at all levels but “international donor assistance will depend, among other things, on the right and ability of girls to attend equal education at all levels”- summarised in a joint statement by the envoys and representatives.

The progress towards normalized relations between the Taliban and the international community was further stressed by the foreign envoys, however, given the fact that Kabul’s actions and delivery on commitments and obligations to the Afghan people and to the international community.

Moreover, during a briefing of the Diplomatic Corps on April 6, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen, highlighted that the Taliban’s decision to ban girls from attending secondary schools has negatively impacted the attitude of the global community towards them.

A decree is issued by the Taliban that bans female students above grade six from attending their classes in schools. The girls are further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement to condemn the Taliban’s decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to schools