To celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of Charles Baudelaire (1821-1867) and his rich contribution to the world of poetry, the Literary Club is organised a National Tribute at the Durbar Hall of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai.Baudelaire may be the only poet, who has been inspiring world famous poets for two centuries. He is also one of the most translated poets of the world. His poems would see new translations from French into Hindi, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Marathi and Urdu.

At the National level, this event commissioned Hindi translation of Charles Baudelaire’s poems. It was the first attempt in Hindi to translate Baudelaire’s body of work in a concerted manner.

Translator Dr. Deepanwita Srivastava has been instrumental in French and Hindi studies. The School of Foreign Languages (SOFL) at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, where Dr. Srivastava is heading the Discipline of French, was the first in the world to introduce French teaching in Hindi. Additionally, Dr. Srivastava was nominated as a lexicographer for “Dictionnaire bilingue hindi-français des langues officielles des Nations Unies” (Hindi-French Bilingual Dictionary for Official Languages of United Nations) in 2012.

While translating Baudelaire for this event, Dr. Srivastava says, “ [It] Has been a delight and an honour to be part of these celebrations. Such initiatives create a robust platform for presenting Foreign literary works to the Indian audience. Moreover, this unique initiative amplifies the expressions of the master poet Baudelaire,digging into the fundamental universality of the themes he loved…time…voyages… love… hate… despair…In translation, whether from French to Hindi or vice versa, for me it has been a continuous process of breaking down and recreating dialogues… Hindi remains for us in India a powerful zone of expression and thus translating Baudelaire into Hindi represented a big responsibility I took up. Surprisingly, both at linguistic as well as emotional levels the move was seamless…Imagery was timeless and universal that helped me to easily portray the same in Hindi…”

A specialist of French language teaching methods, she has been interested in translation and travel literature. She has also published “An Anthology of Folktales of Francophone Africa” (Motilal Benarasidass Publishing House, 2020). She has a long experience of teaching French at Universities and Institutions of Higher Education in India and is counted among the pioneers of French Studies in Open and Distance Learning. Her book Réflexions sur les parcours pédagogiques du FLE en Inde: Un autre regard (The Publisher, 2020) has been the first of its kind on French teaching in India and has drawn praise and attention from both Indian and international scholars. She has also been involved in academic projects with the Embassy of France, The India-Africa Virtual University-IAVU (Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India), Commonwealth of Learning (COL/CEMCA), ICSSR, UNESCO and the Shastri-Indo Canadian Institute. Widely published and invited/visiting scholar at several universities internationally, she has guided numerous doctoral studies contributing to innovation and knowledge creation in domains of her specialization.