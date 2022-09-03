Drunk woman mows bike rider by her car, arrested

The cocktail of alcohol and speed took one more life in East Delhi when a bike rider was hit by a car driven by an inebriated woman. The bike was smashed so hard that what was left of it after the accident is a heap of mangled remains of the automobile.

The incident is said to have happened on late Friday night in the area of East Vinod Nagar. Information about the accident was given to the local police by some passersby who rushed the fatally injured boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Kapoor, 28, a resident of Shakarpur. His body has been sent for postmortem.

On receiving the information, a police team from the Kalyanpuri Police Station reached the spot and registered a case against the accused woman namely Sunita, 35, a resident of Ghaziabad, under relevant sections before arresting her. After her medical examination she was found under the influence of alcohol.

Confirming the arrest of the woman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi Priyanka Kashyap said investigation in the case is in progress.