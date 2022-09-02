Draw ceremony for FIH Men’s World Cup to be held on September 8

The latest correspondence from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to the international hockey federation (FIH) has further cleared the way for next year’s Senior Men’s World Cup in Odisha and the FIH has scheduled the draw ceremony for September 8.

The CoA that is conducting the day-to-day affairs of Hockey India following an order by the Delhi High Court which found the association in violation of the National Sports Code. The Court established the CoA to rework the Hockey India constitution and conduct elections.

As the CoA’s last communication was in compliance with the timeline set by FIH, the sport’s world governing body has gone ahead and announced the date for the draw ceremony of the mega event which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13-29, 2023 and involve 16 participating national teams.

“The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce that the draw ceremony to determine the pools of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will be held on September 8, at noon IST, at the Convention Centre, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India,” the FIH said in a press release on

The 16 participating teams include India, as the hosts of the competition, whilst Malaysia, Japan and Korea are the other Asian teams. Africa is represented by South Africa, the recent winner of the Africa Cup of Nations. From Europe, the following teams have qualified: defending champions Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France and Wales. Argentina and Chile are the two American teams having booked their ticket for the prestigious tournament, while Australia and New Zealand, from Oceania, complete the draw, the FIH informed in the release.

“The four top teams which include host India, Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands will be placed on the first row of their corresponding Pools based on the FIH World Rankings as of June 1, 2022,” said the release.

The draw will start with Row 4 of each Pool, involving the following teams: South Africa, Wales, Japan and Chile.

It will then continue with Row 3 of each Pool (involving Spain, Malaysia, France and Korea) and conclude with Row 2 of each Pool (with Germany, England, Argentina and New Zealand).

(Inputs from IANS)