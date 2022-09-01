Delhi LG hits out on Kejriwal over false claim of ‘Rs 1400 cr scam’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VG Saxena attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he was resorting to ‘diversionary tactics’ and ‘false accusations.

Delhi LG added that he won’t be surprised if more such “personal” and “baseless” attacks were made against him and his family members.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Saxena was involved in a “Rs 1,400-crore scam” in 2016 in the aftermath of demonetisation.

Taking to a microblogging site, LG added, ” I called for good governance, zero tolerance for corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately, Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwalJi in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations.”

Saxena further added, “I would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on me & my family.”

Delhi LG has also added, “Abiding by the Constitution and my duties towards the people of Delhi, I flagged the issues of

1. Grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal himself.

2. Inordinate delay of 2.5 years in acting on CVC report on irregularities in the construction of Classrooms in Delhi Govt Schools

3. Files not being signed by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

4. CAG audits are not being conducted timely in State Universities

5. Cabinet notes reaching me after Cabinet meetings, and

6. Non-availability of water in Foreign Missions, among others.”

Further adding, “I had expected Arvind Kejriwal to address these in the right spirit. Unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to the defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me.”

LG further counters the allegations of AAP claim of Rs 1400 Cr of scam and added, “As a public representative, Hon’ble CM needs to explain to the people ‘his art’ of converting Rs 17 lakhs, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by 2 employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into Rs 1400 Cr as claimed by AAP.”