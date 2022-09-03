Delhi govt to construct elevated road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection on GT Road

In order to ensure smooth connectivity and better flow of traffic, the Delhi government is constructing an elevated road on GT Road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection.

A double-deck flyover will also be built on one part of this road. There will be movement of vehicles on the lower deck and the metro will run on the upper deck. For this, Rs 266.89 crore was approved in the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) held recently.

Detailing about the project, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi Metro and PWD are working together on this project, which will reduce the cost of construction work by about Rs 150 crore and save taxpayers’ money.

The total length of this 2+2 lane flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate will be of about 2.2 km and will decongest the traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi. This elevated road will be helpful in eliminating the existing traffic problem and increasing the capacity of the road.

In the second part of this project, 645 meters underground metro on Rani Jhansi Road intersection from Najafgarh Nallah will be laid along with the foundation work for the pillars so that the flyover can be constructed by PWD here in future.

Sisodia said that under this project, an elevated road is being constructed between Azadpur and Tripolia Gate on Janakpuri West and RK Ashram Metro Road. The double-decker integrated flyover portion will start after the ramp up of the Azadpur portion of the flyover here. There will be a double-decker flyover on a single pillar.

There will be the movement of general vehicles on the lower deck of 2+2 lanes of the flyover and the metro will run on the upper deck. In the second part of the flyover, the metro and the flyover will have their own separate pillars. The flyover will be extended to Tripolia Gate.

With the construction of this elevated road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection on GT Road, the connectivity between Azadpur and Central Delhi will improve and the residents of Derawal Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Rana Pratap Bagh and various other areas around GT Road will get rid of the traffic snarls.