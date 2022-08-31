Seeking a probe into the allegations leveled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore from the saffron party to switch sides the seven BJP MPs of Delhi have written to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

On Wednesday while addressing the press briefing, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari that they have taken the allegations of the Arvind Kejriwal gang seriously, and therefore they have written a letter to the L-G. We have demanded a forensic investigation into the allegations.

He further added: “The Arvind Kejriwal gang first says that this is a very good revenue model of liquor. When the investigation starts, they withdraw. When the CBI proceeds in the investigation, they again claim that the L-G is guilty. Then again they claim that offers were being made to lure Manish Sisodia.”

Also addressing the briefing, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the AAP government claimed to have the best education model in the world, but their children are not taking advantage of it.

“They also have the best health model in the world, but their families, MLAs, MPs do not take advantage of it,” he added.

On his part, North-West BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said that “everyone knows that the truth is stable, neither spread nor be confined, but you can spread the lie as much as you want, but sometimes the lie is caught red-handed”.

He further said that the allegation of the Rs 20 crore offer was false.

(With inputs from ANI)