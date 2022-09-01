CPM leader Sujan hits out at Mamata

The Left Front today organised a protest rally, under the banner ‘chor dhoro jail bhoro’, with senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty also participating in it.

Mr Chakraborty hit out at the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and held her responsible for the massive corruption in the state, with the ongoing investigations by the CBI and ED revealing that common people have been cheated and their hard-earned money have been looted by the TMC leaders. He alleged that the TMC and BJP have a secret understanding. “I fear that just like Saradha and Narada cases, which still remain unsolved, similarly a secret understanding of the TMC and BJP at Delhi may soon slow down all ongoing investigations and then abruptly subside. I am not wrong in saying that Mamata Banerjee is the biggest beneficiary of chit funds,” he said.

At present the TMC is trying to put up a clean face, trying to distance itself from the party leaders found guilty, but the common people are aware of the fact that the shareholders of the looted money are from top to bottom.