Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the lack of health facilities in the state.

She said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is more interested in hiding his failures, rather than improving the condition of hospitals.

Taking it to Twitter, she posted a video in which people are seen working in a hospital filled with water.

“Health facilities should have been improved at a time when coronavirus is spreading fast. But this is the condition of Mahoba’s Women’s Hospital. You must have seen the chaotic conditions in hospitals of Bareilly, Lucknow. The CM, who is boasting about good health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier said that there are reports of beds being fill in government hospitals in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

She said cases of coronavirus are increasing day by day and this situation in hospitals is worrying. Concerns were raised before the government three months ago, but sadly this is the reality today, the Congress leader said.