The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced to impose ‘mini-lockdown’ in the state on weekends.

The UP government said in a release, that all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Team 11 meeting on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that banks and other industrial units will not close down.

He also said that production in factories, movement of goods and vehicles carrying essential commodities will be permitted.

“Other economic activities will continue,” Awasthi said.

“There will be complete restrictions on social activities in the weekends, the health and other government departments will carry out sanitisation, screening and cleanliness drives,” the top state officials said.

The state is already undergoing a three-day lockdown from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments are closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

The movement of trains and air services remains operational but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.

According to the Ministry of Health data, 35,092 cases were reported from the state out of which 11,490 are active ones. Due to the virus, 913 people died in the state.