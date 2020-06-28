Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” focused on face-off with China in Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers got killed earlier this month, and India’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic with the cases crossing 5 lakh- mark.

While addressing the 66th edition of the programme, PM Modi said, “People are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we’ve always overcome them. We’ve emerged stronger after challenges.”

He also cautioned people to remain careful during Unlock 1.0 and follow all the rules of social distancing, “As compared to lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during unlock. If you don’t wear masks, follow social distancing and other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless, ” PM Modi said.

While talking about the current military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh with China, PM Modi said, “The world has seen India’s commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories.”

“If India knows how to maintain friendship, it can also confront someone and give an adequate response. Our brave soldiers had shown that they will not let anyone taint the honour of Mother India,” he added.

“India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces… their spirit and sacrifice is venerable,” said PM Modi while remembering the 20 army men who lost their lives during the June 15 violence at Galwan valley.

“Martyr Kundan Kumar’s father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons also to armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr’s family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping,” said the Prime Minister while talking to his radio audience today.

PM Modi also touched upon his call for ‘Vocal for Local’ emphasising on the need of being self-reliant, he said, ‘People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant. Being vocal about local is a great service to the nation,” adding that “there is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups.”

In last month’s programme on May 31, PM Modi had asked citizens to be more vigilant and extra cautious after major relaxations in the lockdown were announced.

“A large part of economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful,” Modi had said, a day after the Centre issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month on Saturday, while it announced to extend the nationwide lockdown, with relaxations, till June 30.

“A major chunk of economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance (Do Gaj Doori), wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone’s support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly,” PM Modi had said in his address.

Earlier, on June 14, Prime Minister had asked people to send their ideas and inputs for today’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that.”

He had urged ‘130 crore India’ to send their ideas by writing, recording , posting on NaMo app or on MyGov forum and also shared details of the various platforms in his tweet.