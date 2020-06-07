With the Coronavirus infection on the rise in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday said without people’s cooperation the coronavirus spread cannot be controlled.

In a statement issued in Chennai, Palaniswami urged the people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily and when they do go out, they should wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Pointing out that the spread of coronavirus has not only affected the normal life but also the economy, Palaniswami said the government has to protect the people’s livelihood and economy.

He requested people to wash their hands with soap at regular intervals while at home and in office.

Palaniswami said till June 4, about 5.50 lakh samples were tested which showed that 86 per cent of the people did not show and symptoms of virus infection — asymptomatic persons.

According to him, each government department should follow the standard operating practice (SOP).

If the government and people work together then Tamil Nadu will come out of coronavirus impact and march forward in all sectors, he said.

He also listed out various actions taken by the government in preventing the virus spread, providing relief to poorer sections of the society, reviving the economy, attracting newer investments and others.

Palaniswami said there are 292 hospitals in the state (123 government and 169 private) designated as Covid Hospitals treating coronavirus infected persons.