The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of 66 private liquor shops in the national capital from Saturday with strict instructions to the shopkeepers to adhere to the odd-even rule.

According to Delhi’s excise department, the shops can operate between 9 am and 6:30 pm on alternate days.

The L-7/L-9 shops were only allowed to resume sale subject to certain conditions.

“They shall deposit 70 per cent special corona fee on total sales daily, which will be deducted from their ledger account linked with their Vend-ID in ESCIMS. They should, therefore, maintain the requisite balance in their ledger account,” it said.

While permitting the liquor shops in the city, the department has also asked the shop owners to strictly adhere by the National Directives for COVID-19 Management.

It also asked shops to take all possible measures including deployment of adequate number of guards, proper barricading, marking to ensure social distancing, in coordination with Delhi Police and local administration.

“In case of any un-scanned sale, the MSR Gap generated shall be treated as the stock sold and 70 per cent special corona fee shall be levied and payable at the same,” it added.

However, the department maintained that if the shops come under the containment zone in future, then it has to shut immediately.