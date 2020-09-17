India has recorded a fresh spike of 97,894 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally of Covid-19 cases past the 51 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India, which remain the second worst affected nation, has a total of 51,18,253 Covid-19 cases. For the first time, India’s active cases have crossed the 10 lakh mark and the active Covid-19 cases in the country is 10,09.976. The number of fatalities due to the pandemic is 83,198, with 1,132 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate which is 78.64 per cent with 40,25,079 patients that have recovered from Covid-19.

Maharastra Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi continue to remain the worst affected states by the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contribute 49 per cent of India’s total active Covid-19 cases and 52 per cent of the total deaths.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state and has 2,97,506 active cases, the highest in the country. The state has a more than 10,70,000 Covid-19 cases.

Delhi, reported its highest single day spike with 4,473 fresh cases and the total tally of coronavirus case load of Delhi now stands at 2,30,000..

India has conducted a total of 11,36,613 tests, taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 6,05,65,728.