India has now surpassed Brazil in terms of the number of infections due to the deadly coronavirus and the cases tally passed the 43-lakh mark on Monday.

There has been yet another single-day spike in the number of cases with 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

It was the second consecutive day that India has recorded more than 90,000 cases in a single-day.

The United States of America has recorded the maximum cases of coronavirus with over 62.75 cases, as of now.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.

Talking about the deaths due to the coronavirus, India has recorded 71,642 deaths among which 1,016 deaths were recorded in last 24 hours.

A relieving factor amid the crisis is that India has shown an impressive recovery rate as about 32.5 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far and over 69,000 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

For state-wise analysis, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in the country by the outbreak.

The positivity rate, which is an indicator of the prevalance of the highly contagious disease, stood at 12.6 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, about 7.2 lakh samples were tested taking the total number of samples tested to 4.95 crore.