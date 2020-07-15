India’s coronavirus tally rose to 9,36,181 on Wednesday which includes 5,92,031 recovered cases and 3,19,840 active cases according to data released by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 24,309.

With increasing infections, many states have reimposed lockdowns. Bihar, which has a population of 125 million, has been ordered into a new 15-day lockdown to combat coronavirus, joining states and cities around the globe that have reintroduced restrictions in recent days to counter fresh resurgences of the disease.

Globally 13,287,651 people have been infected with the virus while 5,77,954 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Meanwhile, the US government dropped plans that would have forced some international students out of the country if the pandemic pushed their coursework online. The Trump administration came to a settlement with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after they sued over the proposed measures.