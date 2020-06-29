With 19,459 fresh cases reported in 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 5,48,318 on Monday which includes 2,10,120 active cases and 3,21,722 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 16,475 according to data released by the ministry of health.

The Ministry of Health had conducted 1,70,560 tests on Sunday. India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

As the cases continue to surge many states have been considering extending the lockdown. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced extension of lockdown in his state for another 15 days, from July 1 to July 15. However, Biren Singh said the state has also decided to allow operation of inter-district bus service from July 1 by strictly maintaining SOPs and guidelines issued by the government.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said Hyderabad should be placed under lockdown once again to slow the spread of coronavirus, a team of medical experts have recommended and a decision will be taken in three to four days.

Globally 10,117,326 have been infected with the virus while 5,01,281 have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.