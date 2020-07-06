Delhi on Monday has crossed the one lakh mark in terms of cases of coronavirus with 1,379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number in the national capital stands at 1,00,823.

“Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark, with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases,” Delhi government said.

“With 48 deaths reported today, the death toll is at 3,115,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the cured Covid-19 patients to donate plasma to treat those infected with the virus.

“Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don’t refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma,” Delhi CM said.

“The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the cured COVID patients to come forward for the noble cause so that others can be treated, and informed that “pick and drop facility” will be given to the donor.

In terms of overall cases, India on Monday has overtook Russia to become the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world.

Now only Brazil and USA are ahead of India in terms of the cases.

In a separate development, the Delhi High Court has suggested the authorities to appoint a Nodal Officer to redress grievances of healthcare workers and to act as a window system where nurses can raise their issues like non-availability of safety gear.

The suggestion came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that claimed to highlight the blatant violation of human rights of the nurses and other healthcare workers deployed in the forefront of private nursing homes or hospitals in Delhi.