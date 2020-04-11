In a significant turn in its stand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) admitted that it had published about “community transmission” of coronavirus in India in one of its reports due to an “error” which has now been fixed.

A situation report was published by the International Organisation on Friday in which it stated that India comes under the “cluster of cases” category, and not under the “community transmission”, which it stated in its earlier report published on Thursday.

However, the Indian government has maintained that community transmission has not started in India yet.

“At least 16002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive for COVID-19. Only 2 per cent of cases tested positive. Based on the samples collected, we can say that the infection rate is not high although it is dynamic,” Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said.

In the WHO situation report, the transmission scenarios are self-reported by the member states.

There are four transmission scenarios for COVID-19 — no confirmed cases, sporadic cases, clusters of cases, and community transmission.

As of Saturday, India’s total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 7447 with 239 fatalities. The country’s marked its sharpest rise with 40 deaths and 1035 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)