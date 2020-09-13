Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who has been targeted by the opposition at the political front on multiple issues and by the public over the health crisis has spoken out after assuring the people that he would balance it all.

CM Thackeray said, “Whatever political storms come, I will face, I will fight coronavirus too.”

“Over the last few days, we have done a lot of work on coronavirus, we will fight the political crisis too,” CM asserted.

“Whatever storms have reached the state, be it natural or political, the government has been fighting them,” he said.

“Some people may feel that now coronavirus disease is over and they should start their politics again. I will not talk about politics but there is a conspiracy to discredit Maharashtra,” he said.

“My silence doesn’t mean that I don’t have answers,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray has been targeted since June right after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The opposition alleged the involvement of him and his son Aaditya Thackeray behind the mysterious death of the actor.

The allegations came after the actor’s family demanded CBI probe alleging Mumbai Police to be inefficient on the case.

However, Thackeray was attacked before this incident itself on the grounds of rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra as the state is at the top of the list of worst-affected ones.

A fresh controversy erupted after the demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

The development came after the actress had launched an attack on Shiv Sena and was locked in a verbal feud with the Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut worsens the war-of-words by using some “objectionable” words against the actress and even threatens her of consequences if and when she will come to Mumbai.

The demolition of office triggered people against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid these incidents which were taking tolls on social media as well as mainstream media, another incident came to malign CM’s image was of attack on a former Air Force officer by Shiv Sena workers for allegedly sharing Uddhav Thackeray’s cartoon over a WhatsApp group.

Ironically, none of these issues was addressed by Uddhav Thackeray in his address today.