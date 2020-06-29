Bengalis, known for having sweet tooth, have a good news to cheer about during this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic times as the West Bengal government decided to come out with a “sandesh” which will contain honey from Sundarbans to increase immunity, an official said on Sunday.

“Cotton cheese made from cow milk will be mixed with pure honey from the Sunderbans to prepare the ‘Arogya Sandesh’ which will also have extracts of tulsi leaves” news agency PTI quoted an official of the Animal Resources Development Department as saying.

No artificial flavours would be added to the sweetmeat which will be available in the department’s outlets in the city and neighbouring districts, he said.

“The sandesh will boost the immune system as a whole but it is not a COVID-19 antidote,” the official said.

Sunderbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira said the honey for making Arogya Sandesh will be collected from beehives in places such as Pirkhali, Jharkhali and other parts of the Sunderbans and it will be stored in a scientific manner.

The sandesh is expected to hit the shelves in another two months and the pricing will be within the reach of the common man, according to the animal resources development department official.

Earlier this month, Kolkata’s famous sweetmeat chain also came out with “Immunity Sandesh” claiming that it contains various herbs and spices such as haldi (turmeric), tulsi, saffron, and cardamom and Himalayan honey, which will boost immunity to fight COVID-19.

There are total 17,283 positive cases of Coronavirus in West Bengal with 5,451 active cases. 11,193 people have recovered and 639 people have died in the state so far due to the infection.