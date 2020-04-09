In view of the situation created due to the deadly coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Thursday asked all the private schools not to increase tuition fees for the new academic year.

“Guardians have complained to us that some private schools have raised tuition fees despite the raging COVID 19 pandemic. On behalf of the Education Department, we request the school authorities not to increase the tuition fees or other charges,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said in a video message.

Minister said due to the spread of the deadly virus, many people have issues in getting their salaries.

“I request the schools to take a humane approach in case of those students who are unable to pay their monthly tuition fees,” he said.

Due to the health crisis emerged in the country; all schools in West Bengal have been shut till April 15.

The total number of confirmed cases in India reached near to 6,000 with 166 fatalities on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry data said.

The dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, which was anticipated to be contained after the nationwide ‘complete’ and ‘strict’ lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prompted speculation of extension of the lockdown.