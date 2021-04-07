The Delhi High Court stated on Wednesday that wearing a mask is mandatory even if a person is driving alone in his private car. Further it dismissed four petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while people are driving alone in their private vehicle.

Mask acts as a `Suraksha Kavach` which would prevent the spread of COVID-19, and even if a car is occupied by just one person, it is a public space, the court stated.

It further stated that masks should also be worn even when a person is vaccinated. The court further emphasised the need to wear masks when around with senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

While the Covid situation remains grim in Maharashtra, Delhi is not lagging far behind with the national capital recording 5,100 new cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day tally this year, taking its overall tally to 6,85,062 cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi is one of the 10 districts which have been most severely affected by Covid-19. The list features seven districts from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

According to Delhi government`s daily health bulletin, the national capital reported 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 4.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours.According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 4,72,332.

India reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases and 630 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry official website.It is he highest ever daily record of new COVID-19 cases in the country since the pandemic started.