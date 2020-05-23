Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of COVID-19 on Saturday in the national capital.

The 78-year-old doctor was the director and professor of the Pulmonology department at the hospital.

AIIMS has itself been at the forefront to fight the coronavirus menace.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group and also the President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has taken Twitter to inform about the demise of the senior doctor.

“Deeply saddened to hear that today @covid19 claimed it’s most illustrious victim Dr. J.N Pande Director & Prof of Pulmonology @aiims_newdelhi. A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many My Condolences to his family,” she said in her tweet.

The is the second death due to coronavirus reported from India’s premier medical institute as yesterday, a mess worker from RPC canteen died due to the virus.

After his death, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) had written to AIIMS saying that the hostel section had refused to take precautionary measures leading to his death.

It also alleged that the hostel superintendent tried to present the death as a case of a possible cardiac event.

“We also demand to test of all mess workers and residents after diligent contact tracing and compensation for the grieving family of the mess worker who was serving us during the pandemic,” the letter said.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared lockdown in March to tackle the Covid crisis, AIIMS had shut its out-patient department for the first time in history.