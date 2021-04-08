Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Thursday to take his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi got his first dose of vaccine on March 1.

The Prime Minister flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

India recorded 1,26,789 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single day surge after the pandemic outbreak last year. With this, India`s total tally rose to 1,29,28,574, according to health ministry`s data.

Active cases have crossed the 900,000-mark and now stand at 910,319. India is now the 4th-worst-hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of second-most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 685. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 1,66,892 now.

The worst affected state is Maharashtra which reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike. The state also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.

